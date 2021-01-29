Register
29 January 2021
    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a Trump Won face mask as she arrives to take her oath of office as a member of the 117th Congress in Washington

    House Dems Slam GOP Over Greene's Education Committee Appointment Following CNN Expose

    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    US
    by
    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) rose to national attention this week after a CNN report detailed the lawmaker's support for conspiracy theories and her social media posts calling for violence against Democratic members of the US Congress.

    Rep. Robert C. "Bobby" Scott issued a news release Thursday that made loose reference to comments and social media activity linked to Greene, who was recently appointed to the House of Representatative's Education and Labor Committee. 

    "House Republican leadership is responsible for appointing Republican Members to the Education and Labor Committee who can make a positive contribution to our work," he wrote. "These appointments are supposed to reflect their commitment to serving students, parents, and educators." 

    The congressman ran down the list of allegations leveled against the lawmaker, including her "hoax" comments regarding the 2012 and 2018 school shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Most of her claims are tied to social media accounts which appear to have been run by Greene or her team. 

    "House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who claimed that the killing of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School was hoax," Scott asserted."House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who claimed that the killing of 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged." 

    Facebook posts by the GOP lawmaker show that she referred to David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting tragedy who became an advocate for common sense gun control in the US, as "Little Hitler."

    "House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who has publicly endorsed violence against elected officials," Scott pointed out, referring to an article published on Tuesday by CNN. The "KFILE" piece highlighted concerning social media posts made by teh GOP lawmaker from 2018 and 2019. 

    The outlet detailed that Greene's Facebook account had liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be [a] quicker" way to eliminate Pelosi from Congress. 

    Speaking to reporters inside the Capitol on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asserted that her legislative chamber needs additional funding for the safety of all lawmakers because "the enemy is within the House of Representatives."

    "It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress," she told reporters, when pressed on the identity of the "enemy". 

    Andy Harris (R-MD) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have both expressed a desire to be allowed to bring firearms on the House floor. The latter part is believed to refer to Greene, whose social media posts have been accused of inciting violence against lawmakers.

    Sputnik reported earlier this week that Greene was facing calls to resign following the viral exposure of her 2018 and 2019 social media posts and liked content. Additionally, the unearthing of conspiracy theories and opinions of the lawmaker by CNN's KFILE prompted her to issue a statement on the matter. 

    "Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet," she said on Twitter. 

    "It is absolutely appalling, and I think that the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard that they have for the death of those children," Pelosi said, as reported by The Hill, referring to GOP leadership appointing Greene to the education committee. 

    "What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" she asked. "You're just going to have to ask them why they thought that that raised itself to the level of something appropriate to do in the Congress of the United States." 

    Scott concluded his Thursday release by asking Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "explain how someone with this background represents the Republican party on education issues." 

    When asked about Greene, a spokesperson for McCarthy expressed that the "comments are deeply disturbing" and will be addressed with Greene, as "Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them," according to The Hill.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
