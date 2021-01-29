Prominent Award-Winning Actress Cicely Tyson Dead at 96

Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Cicely Tyson, who made a name for herself across film, television and theater, has died at the age of 96, her manager announced Thursday.
Tyson's death was announced through a family statement released by her manager Larry Thompson. "With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy," it reads.
Thompson did not offer any details on the cause of death or provide any indication that Tyson had been suffering from an illness prior to her death.
MORE DETAILS TO COME
