Americans Fear Trump Senate Trial Will Further Divide US by 3-to-1 Margin - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming Senate trial of former President Donald Trump on a House impeachment charge will increase the political divisions in the United States, voters said by a 3-to-1 margin in a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday.

"Fifty-seven percent (57 percent) of voters say Trump’s trial will cause more division in America, compared to 19 percent who say the trial will help unite the country, a press release explaining the poll said.

The remaining 20 percent voiced skepticism that the trial will make a difference, the poll said.

However, on the question of whether the Senate should convict Trump or reject the US House of Representatives charge of inciting insurrection, nearly everyone surveyed had made up their minds.

The poll indicated that half of likely US voters (50 percent) want the Senate to reject the impeachment while 45 percent said Trump should be convicted.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of inciting insurrection, following the January 6 occupation of the Capitol by a group of Trump supporters who wanted to protest legislators accepting elector slates from battleground US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on February 9.