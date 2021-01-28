Pelosi Blasts 'Enemy Within' After Congressman Reportedly Attempted to Bring Gun to House Floor

"We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and that threatened... violence on other members of Congress", Pelosi told reporters during a briefing. "I do believe... that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the 'enemy' is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside."
Pelosi promised to take a scientific approach to how "we protect members" in the aftermath of the assault.
On Friday, CNN broadcaster reported citing sources that United States Capitol Police (USCP) stopped congressman Andy Harris when a metal detector, recently installed at the Capitol building, went off, indicating that he was trying to bring a concealed gun to the floor of the House of Representatives
The USCP introduced a new security system at the Capitol following the 6 January Capitol Hill riot. Under the current safety measures, the US legislators have to go through metal detectors at the Capitol to get to the floor.
A group of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill on 6 January to protest lawmakers certifying elector slates from battleground states Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. At least three people died in the incident, including a female Air Force veteran, who was shot by police. The authorities have opened more than 170 cases in connection to the riot.
All comments
Show new comments (0)