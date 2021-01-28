Armed Man Arrested Near US Capitol, Reports Say

“71 y/o man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of 9mm ammo.. while parked in intersection near Rayburn US House Office Building”, Scott MacFarlane wrote. The suspect’s name and intentions have not yet been revealed.
The Rayburn House Office Building, with sits southwest of the US Capitol, is one of three office buildings constructed for the House of Representatives. The Capitol survived an attack by former President Donald Trump’s loyalists on 6 January and has been heavily protected by thousands of National Guardsmen since then.
Trump suppoters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January amid the certification of the election results. The riots which soon turned violent resulted in the death of five people. In the wake of the insurrection, former president Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate which could potentially bar him from holding office again.
