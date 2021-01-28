Register
    Members of the Oath Keepers are seen among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

    US Indicts 3 People Affiliated With Oath Keepers Over Capitol Riot

    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    WASHINGTON, January 28 (Sputnik) - Three individuals affiliated with the Oath Keepers have been indicted in federal court for allegedly participating in the January 6 siege at the US Capitol building, the Justice Department said.

    "Three individuals associated with the Oath Keepers, a paramilitary organization focused on recruitment of current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia for conspiring to obstruct Congress, among other charges," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

    Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of the state of Ohio, were arrested on January 18 while Thomas Caldwell, 65, of the state of Virginia, was arrested January 19, the release said.

    The three individuals face charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry into a restricted building, the release said.

    ​The release said the three individuals had documented their participation in the Capitol riot on social media.

    They could face up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding.

