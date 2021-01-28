Trump Reportedly Set to Meet With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday

While the former US president, Donald Trump, is organizing a post-presidency office within his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort to stay involved in politics, the Senate is expected to start its trial on his impeachment on 9 February, despite the fact that Trump’s term ended on January 20.

Donald Trump will meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in southern Florida on 28 January, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

The news outlet also claimed that at one point the former president told McCarthy that he is responsible to some extent for the deadly 6 January Capitol storming.

McCarthy was among lawmakers who claimed that he would not vote for a Senate impeachment, but did criticize Trump's reported role in inciting the deadly Capitol violence.

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA The Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is seen from a window of the plane, as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (not pictured) travel to Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021

On 13 January, the US House of Representatives impeached Trump for a second time following an accusation of "incitement of insurrection" that he encouraged the 6 January Capitol riot in which five were killed, including a police officer. The Senate will supposedly start the post-impeachment trial on 9 February after the indictment article was delivered to the Senate on Monday.

On Tuesday, 45 Republican Senators voted to define the impeachment proceedings as unconstitutional, characterizing the move as a “tool for political revenge”.

On 25 January, Trump established his Office of the Former President in his Palm Beach County private resort to manage “correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States.”