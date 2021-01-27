At Least 9 Law Enforcement Officials Injured After Protesters Throw Grenade at Police in Lebanon

At least 9 law enforcement members were injured in Lebanon's Tripoli on Wednesday after protesters attacked police with a military grenade as demonstrations in the country continue for the third day, according to a statement made by Lebanon's Internal Security Forces.
"The grenades that were fired at the officers were military grenades, not noise grenades or Molotov cocktails, which led to the wounding of 9 members, including 3 officers, one of them critically", the statement said.
للتوضيح: ان القنابل التي أُطلقت على العناصر هي قنابل يدوية حربية وليست صوتية او مولوتوف مما ادى الى اصابة 9 عناصر بينهم 3 ضباط أحدهم اصابته حرجة. pic.twitter.com/DmPYnJv5Nd— قوى الامن الداخلي (@LebISF) January 27, 2021
Unrest in Lebanon's Tripoli has been going on for several days, with some demonstrators clashing with police while they protest harsh living conditions amid a worsening economic crisis and coronavirus restrictions.
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters, who set tires on fire and blocked traffic. Demonstrators accuse authorities of inaction over doing nothing to help low-income families without food.
