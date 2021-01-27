Register
22:28 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio a Federal Snitch, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1b/1081898542_0:0:1754:988_1200x675_80_0_0_e3a4675c6822f9d9de5b68c54648eaf8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101271081898644-proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-a-federal-snitch-report-claims/

    A former attorney for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio told a court hearing that in 2014 the right-wing group's leader helped federal authorities bust marijuana growing operations, gambling houses and human trafficking rings. Tarrio has denied the claims.

    Court documents indicate that the US leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group worked as an informant for the FBI almost a decade ago — an accusation Enrique Tarrio denies.

    A former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding in Miami, obtained by Reuters, said the Cuban-American helped the FBI bust drug, gambling and human-smuggling rings in Florida after he was arrested in 2012.

    “I don’t know any of this,” Tarrio declared to Reuters in an interview on Tuesday when asked about the transcript. “I don’t recall any of this.”

    But the former Federal prosecutor in the case has contradicted Tarrio's claims. “He cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes,” noted Vanessa Singh Johannes.

    The prosecutor said Tarrio’s information led to the prosecution of 13 people on federal charges in two separate cases, and helped local law enforcement identify a gambling ring.

    Tarrio’s attorney in the 2014 case, Jeffrey Feiler, noted that his former client worked undercover in several investigations, one involving the sale of anabolic steroids, another regarding “wholesale prescription narcotics” and a third targeting human smuggling. He said Tarrio helped police bust three marijuana cultivation dens, and was a “prolific” informant.

    Tarrio, “at his own risk, in an undercover role met and negotiated to pay $11,000 to members of that ring to bring in fictitious family members of his from another country” in the smuggling case, Feiler said.

    Tarrio's Proud Boys group claims to support western culture against communists and anarchists, and have organised counter-protests to antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

    Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating white power, as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Proud Boys' Leader Claims Group to Appear 'Incognito' in 'Record Numbers' on 6 Jan Rallies in DC
    Tarrio was arrested in Washington DC on January 4, when he arrived in the capital two days before the Stop the Steal protest in support of then-president Donald Trump's claims of ballot-rigging in the November 3, 2020, election. 

    He was charged with possessing two high-capacity rifle magazines and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a December 2020 demonstration, and was ordered to leave the city until his court hearing.

    Five members of the group were reportedly arrested for involvement in the deadly January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the seat of the US Congress, by a group that broke away from a White House speech by Trump.

    Related:

    'Proud Boys' Supporters Demonstrate in Portland - Video
    Biden Rolls Over in Debate as Trump Tells Proud Boys to 'Stand By'
    Netizens Troll Biden After He Refers to Proud Boys as 'Poor Boys'
    Airbnb Denounces ‘Hate Groups’ After Banning Proud Boys Member From Platform
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Antifa, US Capitol, FBI, Proud Boys
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse