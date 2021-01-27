Register
20:55 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard troops gather in front of the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

    GOP Lawmakers Request Explanation For 5,000 National Guard Troops Still in Washington

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1b/1081898087_0:176:3072:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_30d9a9ebb03848808d590443088d50f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101271081898240-gop-lawmakers-request-explanation-for-5000-national-guard-troops-still-in-washington/

    The National Guard was deployed in the Washington DC after Trump supporters stormed the Congress building on 6 January, resulting in five deaths, in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results. The National Guard were tasked with ensuring security and safety during the Biden inauguration ceremony.

    A group of 11 Republican House lawmakers have requested a briefing with acting Defence Secretary John Whitley seeking an explanation as to why members of the National Guard will remain deployed in the Washington DC area through the middle of March.

    In a letter to the acting chief of the military, the GOP lawmakers pointed out that National Guard is an irregular force, with members called on duty on short notice and leaving their families and jobs for an indefinite period to serve the country. The Republicans said that the National Guard has been called upon numerous times during an uneasy 2020, and are now stationed in Washington DC but without a clearly-articulated reason.

    "The National Guard should be used as an option of absolute last resort. We are seeking clarification and justification on behalf of the National Guard men and women that have kept us safe over the past month and year", the letter said.

    The authors of the letter to the acting defence chief are seeking to garner an explanation as to why some 5,000 troops are scheduled to stay for at least 6 more weeks in the US capital, and what will they be doing during the deployment.

    U.S. National Guard troops unload food near barbed wire and security fencing around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
    © REUTERS / Al Drago
    U.S. National Guard troops unload food near barbed wire and security fencing around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

    According to an earlier Politico report, the key reason for the National Guard's prolonged stay in the capital are "impeachment security concerns" – preparation for possible unrest that would be triggered by the upcoming Senate impeachment conviction trial over the former US president, Donald Trump. The trial will review accusations against the 45th US president over his role in what the House characterized as an "incitement of insurrection", after  the deadly 6 January storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, the original impetus for the National Guard's deployment.

    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington
    © AP Photo / Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump May Avoid Senate Conviction as Majority of Republicans Vote Trial Unconstitutional

    The Democrats, as well as few Republicans, claim that Trump incited the violence, which claimed lives of five, with his speech at the rally that preceded the unrest as well as with his previous statements regarding the 2020 election. During the said rally, Trump reiterated his claims of widespread fraud, which he blames for "stealing" the election from him. He has been repeating these claims since November 2020 and urged the Congressmen to deny the certification of election results. At the same time, he denied inciting the insurrection and was quick to condemn the actions of the protesters, once they breached the Congress building's perimeter.

    Related:

    5,000 US National Guard Troops to Stay in DC Through Mid-March - Report
    US National Guard Pulls 12 Troops From Biden Inauguration Duty, Including 2 Over Extremist Ties
    Nearly 200 National Guard Troops Deployed to Washington DC Contract COVID-19
    J-Lo Beams at Capitol Hill Rehearsal Beside 25,000 National Guards in Place for Biden's Big Day
    DC National Guard Chief Says Pentagon Hamstrung His Ability to Command Prior to Capitol Insurrection
    Tags:
    House Republicans, Republicans, National Guard, Washington DC, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse