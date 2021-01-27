Joe Biden Reveals What He Talked About With Russian President Putin in Sassy Remark

In a press meeting addressed by Biden, a Fox News reporter by the name of Peter Doocy asked the US president about a call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Doocy's question came after the White House had already released the details of the call ahead of the said press briefing.
"Mr president, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?", Doocy asked.
Biden, handled the situation with satirical sass.
"You. He sends his best", the US president replied before moving on to other questions.
The crowd was left giggling at Biden's funny response.
Videos from the press conference have since gone viral on social media.
PETER DOOCY: Mr President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2021
PRESIDENT BIDEN: You. He sends his best. pic.twitter.com/Fq0zglc9aK
Netizens are appreciating Biden's sense of humour.
A president with a sense of humor. Love it.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 26, 2021
Peter Doocy from Fox News asks Biden what he spoke to Putin about.
Biden’s response: pic.twitter.com/4steGy7gcR
According to the information disclosed by the White House about Biden's call with Putin, the two presidents have agreed to extend the "New START" nuclear treaty while maintaining "transparent and consistent communication going forward".
