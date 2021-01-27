Kibbles and Cannabidiol: Martha Stewart Launches CBD Pet Treat Line

US branding icon Martha Stewart launched 'Martha Stewart CBD' in a partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation and Marquee Brands last year and recently expanded her edible wellness products into health and grocery stores nationwide.

Stewart, who turns 80 this year, revealed in a Town & Country magazine interview that the latest addition to "Martha Stewart CBD" was designed to be ingested by man's best friend.

Stewart, who has two French bulldogs and two chow chows, explained that she was very hands-on for the creation of the soft-baked chews, which are advertised to "enhance physical and mental well-being."

"Even for the dogs, I chose flavors like chicken, blueberry, cranberry, they are all good and nutritious," she claimed.

Stewart, who has been revered for decades for her marketing skills, says she likes to share edibles to help her friends feel relaxed and uplifted after a meal.

"When I have guests over I serve the CBD pâtes de fruits on a silver tray at the end of a dinner, like dessert," she detailed.

However, when it's time for bed, Stewart prefers to use an eyedropper filled with CBD, or cannabidiol, oil.

"It's about relaxation for me," she explained. "I'm not a hyper person, but I'm a very active person and I don't relax easily."

CBD use has been on the rise within the US in recent years due to its calming nature and ability to treat pain, insomnia and anxiety in some individuals without causing the euphoric effects generated by THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Due to its composition, CBD products, including creams, oils and edibles, are federally legal in the US, unlike marijuana, which is currently only legal in several US states.

"THC, that's the Snoop stuff," Stewart quipped to Town & Country, speaking of her "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner" co-host Snoop Dogg. "CBD, that's what is in my products."

Stewart recently announced that her edible wellness products would be available in the 580 "CBD HQ" sections of The Vitamin Shoppe.

“When I created this new line of CBD products, it was important that the assortment be delicious and elegant, but also affordable and accessible,” Stewart said in a statement published by Forbes last month. “It is easier than ever to treat yourself and your loved ones to the wellness benefits of CBD.”

While most folks have not purchased Stewart's CBD products, that did not stop netizens from expressing their opinions on her brand and on CBD use in general.

😂 I've used it to calm a dog down, joint pain for myself. It works. No THC, or minimal amounts. — AM Brisky (@MTBrisky) January 26, 2021

Still purring and eating years later!!! pic.twitter.com/YcUXEnJTPy — Daddy G (@MaxAnthonysDad) January 26, 2021