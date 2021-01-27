YouTube Reportedly Prolongs Trump Channel Suspension, Restricts Monetisation for Giuliani

The Youtube channel of the former US president, Donald Trump, was suspended following the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, after Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" as his supporters stormed one of the most important buildings in the United States. The former president is also banned from Twitter and some other social media.

YouTube announced that the channel of former US President Donald Trump will remain suspended, without specifying how long, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement, cited by the outlet. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

The reported continuation of the suspension, without providing a timetable appears to many to make Trump's YouTube ban indefinite.

Politico also said that YouTube will temporarily restrict Rudi Giuliani, a Trump personal attorney, from participating in the platform's monetisation program, that allows creators to make money from their content.

According to the YouTube spokesperson, Giuliani's ban from the program comes due to "repeated violations of its policies against making false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections".

The attorney will be able to reapply for the program after 30 days, if issues related to his account are resolved, the spokesperson reportedly added.

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA U.S. President Trump departs the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

After being accused of "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging the deadly 6 January riot in the US Capitol, Trump was banned from mainstream social media platforms, with his most notorious account, in Twitter, permanently suspended.

Trump's exile from social media came as he denied responsibility for the violence during the Capitol siege which saw five killed, including a police officer. Trump later insisted that he never wanted brutality on US streets.