Register
02:23 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    YouTube Logo

    YouTube Reportedly Prolongs Trump Channel Suspension, Restricts Monetisation for Giuliani

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107288/16/1072881667_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_ecb3b1678d12c2642ab00aa482f3556b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101271081890440-youtube-reportedly-prolongs-trump-channel-suspension-restricts-monetisation-for-giuliani/

    The Youtube channel of the former US president, Donald Trump, was suspended following the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, after Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" as his supporters stormed one of the most important buildings in the United States. The former president is also banned from Twitter and some other social media.

    YouTube announced that the channel of former US President Donald Trump will remain suspended, without specifying how long, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

    “In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement, cited by the outlet. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

    The reported continuation of the suspension, without providing a timetable appears to many to make Trump's YouTube ban indefinite.

    Politico also said that YouTube will temporarily restrict Rudi Giuliani, a Trump personal attorney, from participating in the platform's monetisation program, that allows creators to make money from their content.

    According to the YouTube spokesperson, Giuliani's ban from the program comes due to "repeated violations of its policies against making false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections".

    The attorney will be able to reapply for the program after 30 days, if issues related to his account are resolved, the spokesperson reportedly added.

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Trump departs the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

    After being accused of "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging the deadly 6 January riot in the US Capitol, Trump was banned from mainstream social media platforms, with his most notorious account, in Twitter, permanently suspended. 

    Trump's exile from social media came as he denied responsibility for the violence during the Capitol siege which saw five killed, including a police officer. Trump later insisted that he never wanted brutality on US streets.

    Related:

    YouTube to Remove Videos Alleging Widespread Voter Fraud Weeks After US Election
    'Potential for Violence': YouTube Suspends Donald Trump's Channel for at Least a Week
    Swedish Alternative Media Organise Blackout to Protest YouTube Censorship
    Tags:
    channel, ban, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, YouTube, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse