Biden Administration to Review Trump’s Sanctions on ICC Officials - US State Dept

"Much as we disagree with the ICC’s actions relating to the Afghanistan and Israeli/Palestinian situations, the sanctions will be thoroughly reviewed as we determine our next steps," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Last March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including an investigation of US military personnel.
In December 2019, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, a key prosecutor in the Afghanistan investigation, said that there was enough evidence to open a probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestine.
In response, on June 11, 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.
