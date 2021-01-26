Register
23:31 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Health workers chat during a press conference before some workers of the staff receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, U.S., December 14, 2020.

    Biden Will Purchase Extra 200Mln Vaccine Doses to Reach 600Mln by Summer

    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/03/1081634963_0:112:3071:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_70ed7d700829045248a915274d323a1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101261081889584-biden-will-purchase-extra-200mln-vaccine-doses-to-reach-600mln-by-summer/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is working to purchase an additional 200 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines, to reach 600 million doses this summer and vaccinate 300 million people, the White House said in a press release.

    "The Biden-Harris administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna," the release said on Tuesday. "This increases the total vaccine order for the US by 50 percent, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer."

    The release added that with additional doses the United States will have enough jabs to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

    Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki noted that the Biden administration has been working around the clock to make progress on vaccinating as many Americans as possible.

    “Increasing the vaccine supply and building increased cooperation between the federal government and state and local leaders on the ground is key to getting that done. The President will speak later today on those efforts and will provide an update on his team’s work to bolster the vaccine supply available so that we in turn can get more shots into Americans arms as quickly as possible,” Psaki said. “I’ll also add as many of you have reported there are some calls this afternoon with governors to brief them on these plans and get them an update on how we will continue to work together even more efficiently.”

    Several vaccine makers, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have recently run into production slowdowns, reducing deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine. Several countries in Europe and North America were most affected by the delays.

    Following the January 20 inauguration, Biden signed a number of executive orders reversing several key policies put in place by the former US president, Donald Trump, including those concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

    One of the first executive orders Biden signed was to reestablish ties between the United States and the World Health Organization and add support its COVAX global vaccine initiative.

    Currently, the US is the country most afflicted by the pandemic, with 25,407,414 COVID-19 cases and 424,164 deaths registered as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    At the moment over 7 percent of the US population reportedly has been vaccinated for COVID-19 after an additional 1.1 million shots were distributed on Monday.

    Related:

    A 'Favourable Narrative' for Biden? CNN Ripped for Claims Trump Had No Vaccine Rollout Strategy
    'C'mon, Gimme a Break, Man': Watch President Biden Brush Off AP Reporter's Vaccine Target Question
    Biden Gets Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose on Live TV
    'Very Dark Winter': Biden Vows to be 'Transparent' Amid Push to Vaccinate 100 Million in 100 Days
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse