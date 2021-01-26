Register
21:40 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Reportedly Set to Ban New Oil and Gas Drilling on Federal Land

    © REUTERS / NICK OXFORD
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081888312_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_e68505086edacfd215c75f690eb3c8d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101261081888349-biden-reportedly-set-to-ban-new-oil-and-gas-drilling-on-federal-land/

    The Ute Indian Tribe wrote to the new administration last week, pleading for an exemption from the widely-mooted plans to ban new oil and gas wells on federally-owned land, including their reservations in Utah.

    US President Joe Biden will reportedly ban new oil and gas drilling leases on federal land — ignoring protests from some in the Native American nations.

    The New York Times reported that Biden would sign the widely-anticipated executive order on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

    The sources reportedly said that the newly sworn-in president would decree that a huge 30 percent of US land and territorial waters be placed under conservation status by 2030 — dubbed the '30 by 30' policy — placing those areas off limits for fossil fuel extraction, logging and farming.

    Currently some 12 percent of US territory is conserved as national parks, forests and monuments, largely thanks to the 26th American president, Theodore Roosevelt.

    Biden has already revoked licenses for the partly-constructed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was planned to run from central Canada south through the US Midwest. Work on the pipeline in South Dakota under the Obama administration — in which Biden served as vice-president — prompted protests by the Sioux and Oglala Lakota tribes, who objected to its routing under lakes on their lands due to the likelihood of pollution.

    Last week, the Ute Indian Tribe wrote to acting US Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega urging the Biden administration to exempt lands in the state of Utah from the drilling ban. 

    “The Ute Indian Tribe and other energy producing tribes rely on energy development to fund our governments and provide services to our members,” tribal business committee chairman Luke Duncan wrote.

    The tribe formerly produced around 45,000 barrels of crude oil and 900 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2017, according to Bureau of Indian Affairs records. Almost all Indian reservations are federally-owned 'trust land'.

    North Dakota's Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara nation is also a major oil and gas producer, and its leaders have also vowed to protect that income.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
    Biden Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Bad Deal for Europe, WH Says
    “We will do what is necessary to protect the treaty rights and trust interests of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation,” tribal chairman Mark Fox said.

    The previous US president, Donald Trump, claimed that Biden would "abolish the oil industry" — based on comments the 46th US president earlier made during the Democratic primaries — a central plank of his election campaign in fossil fuel-rich states such as Pennsylvania.

    Related:

    Mexico Welcomes Biden's Executive Order to Halt Border Wall Construction
    'We Have Bigger Issues to Worry About': Psaki Defends Bare-Faced Biden Ignoring His Own Mask Order
    Feminists Slam Biden's Transgender Order Over Jeopardising Women's College Sports Scholarships
    Tags:
    national park, Federal Lands, oil drilling, drilling, natural gas, Oil, Sioux, Utes, executive order, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse