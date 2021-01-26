US Judge Rejects Biden's Halt of Deportation After Texas Legal Challenge

Earlier in the month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed first legal action against the Biden administration over the initiative of 100-day deportation freeze, accusing the president of violating of immigration law and failing to consult with the border state of Texas on the matter.

US federal judge Drew Tipton on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order, blocking Joe Biden's 100-day deportation freeze initiative for 14 days after the legal challenge initiated by Texas Attorney General.

The court also ordered the parties to propose a briefing schedule no later than 28 January.

"This TRO is granted on a nationwide basis and prohibits enforcement and implementation of the policies described in the January 20 Memorandum in Section C entitled "Immediate 100-Day Pause of Removals" in every place Defendants have jurisdiction to enforce and implement the January 20 Memorandum", the court said.

​The block of deportation freeze prompted swift reaction from AG Ken Paxton, who touted Texas as "the FIRST state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden Admin[istration]".

"AND WE WON", Paxton tweeted Tuesday. "Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze. *This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection. And my team and I stopped it."

​Earlier in January, in one of the moves to undo Trump's migration policies, Biden issued a memorandum that directed DHS to impose “an immediate pause on removals of any noncitizen with a final order of removal [subject to limited exceptions] for 100 days".

Last week, Paxton took legal action against the decision, as he asserted that the move had breached the agreement between the state and the federal government.

"Border states like Texas pay a particularly high price when the federal government fails to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws. Your attempted halt on almost all deportations would increase the cost to Texas caused by illegal immigration", Paxton said in his press release on 21 January.

The motion appeared to be the first legal action taken against the Biden administration, only six days after the inauguration of the Democratic president who vowed to scrap most of Trump's policies, particularly when it comes to immigration issues.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott supported the move to stand against the Biden initiative, saying that it "abandons the obligation to enforce federal immigration laws".

President Biden has already started to make moves against Trump's so-called "draconian" immigration policies, particularly ordering an end to construction of the wall in Texas, where the US-Mexico border lies. He also mulled plans to open path for over 11 million people living in the US illegally to get the citizenship and make it easier to seek asylum in the US.

His predecessor slammed Biden's initiatives before the Democrat's inauguration, predicting "waves" of illegal immigrants arriving to the border in case the construction of his wall is halted.

Earlier in January, a caravan of migrants from Honduras started to make its way to the United States through other countries like Guatemala and Mexico, causing major disruption at borders and prompting soldiers to hold the crowds of migrants back.

Despite assuring the migrants that "there's help on the way", Biden's team officials reportedly outlined that now may not be the greatest time for the journey, as "the situation at the border isn't going to be transformed overnight."