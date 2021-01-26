Biden Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Bad Deal for Europe, WH Says

President Joe Biden's team will review measures undertaken by the previous administration on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday, adding that the newly sworn-in head of state continues to believe that the gas project is a bad deal for European countries.
“We are aware that the previous administration imposed new restrictions on activities related to the pipeline under the National Defense Authorization Act, and we will be reviewing those measures”, Psaki said. “And so, he [Biden] looks forward to continuing to consult with our European partners on this issue”.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)