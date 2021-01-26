US Senate Votes on Antony Blinken's Nomination as Secretary of State

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC, where the US Senate is due to vote on the nomination of Antony Blinken to be the 71st US Secretary of State.
Blinken, 58, previously served in the Barack Obama administration as Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy Secretary of State. Among the first things for the new Secretary of State to do will be to restore the nuclear deal with Iran, as US President Biden repeatedly stressed his interest in negotiating a return to the JCPOA.
