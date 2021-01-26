Register
17:24 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    America Divided? Take a Look Back to the Era of Civil Rights Struggle

    © Wikipedia / Rowland Scherman, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081884594_0:251:1974:1362_1200x675_80_0_0_88e5f9a23b8917596370947549562493.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101261081884482-america-divided-take-a-look-back-to-the-era-of-civil-rights-struggle/

    Decades of legislative racial discrimination, lynchings and open police brutality against protesters during the US civil rights struggle testify to deep national division well into the 1970s — putting the current 'culture war' between conservatives and liberals into perspective.

    Media pundits claim the USA is more divided than ever after four years of Donald Trump's presidency was ended by President Joe Biden's election, contested in the courts and believed to be illegitimate by seven in ten Republican voters.

    But are Americans truly suffering a worse schism than during the years of often-bloody struggle for black civil rights?  

    The campaign for racial equality saw a resurgence in the years following the Second World War, as more than a million returning black servicemen and women felt they had earned the right to full citizenship, including the right to vote commonly denied them in the former slave states under the so-called 'Jim Crow' laws.

    At the bus station in Durham, North Carolina. May 1940, Jack Delano
    © CC0
    "At the bus station in Durham, North Carolina." May 1940, Jack Delano

    Racial segregation in the Deep South was a hundred-year hangover from the American Civil War and a dirty deal between the abolitionist Republicans and pro-slavery Democrats to end the era of reconstruction in return for settling the disputed 1876 presidential election. Access to public spaces and amenities such as restaurants, beaches, drinking water fountains and public transport was divided along colour lines.

    The brutal 1954 kidnapping murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till,  a Chicago resident visiting relatives in Mississippi, shocked the nation. Till's mother Mamie insisted on an open casket for his funeral so all could see how his mutilated body, which had lain in a river for three days before he was discovered beaten and shot to death.

    Oklahoma 1939
    © CC0
    Oklahoma 1939

    1955 was a pivotal year in the desegregation campaign, seeing a series of protests against segregated seating on buses, where black people were forced to sit at the rear of the vehicle. The most famous, although not the first, was the year-long bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama.

    Detroit, Michigan. Riot at the Sojourner Truth homes, a new U.S. federal housing project, caused by white neighbors' attempt to prevent Negro tenants from moving in. Sign with American flag We want white tenants in our white community, directly opposite the housing project
    © CC0
    Detroit, Michigan. Riot at the Sojourner Truth homes, a new U.S. federal housing project, caused by white neighbors' attempt to prevent Negro tenants from moving in. Sign with American flag "We want white tenants in our white community," directly opposite the housing project

    The boycott was organised after seamstress Rosa Parks, secretary of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.

    © CC0
    Rosa Parks being fingerprinted on February 22, 1956, by Lieutenant D.H. Lackey as one of the people indicted as leaders of the Montgomery bus boycott.

    The Montgomery protest saw the emergence of a young Baptist minister named Martin Luther King, after the German founder of Protestant Christianity, as a civil rights leader. King founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which organised some of the most important anti-segregation protests of the 1960s.Those included the August 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where King made his famous "I have a dream" speech.

    © CC BY 2.0 / Archives Foundation / Young Woman at the Civil Rights March on Washington, DC, with a Banner
    Woman at the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.

    The march was attended by a group of black and white entertainers and writers, including Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Junior, Charlton Heston, Marlon Brando, Burt Lancaster and James Baldwin.

    © Wikipedia / NARA
    Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. [Author James Baldwin with actors Marlon Brando and Charlton Heston.], 08/28/1963

    Segregation in the US was officially abolished under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, signed into law by southern Democrat president Lyndon Johnson a year after John F Kennedy's assassination. 

    © Wikipedia / Unknown
    Robert Kennedy, Roy Reuther, and President Johnson at signing ceremony of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

    The SCLC organised the three marches from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital Montgomery in 1965 against continued racial discrimination in the state in defiance of the new law. 

    © Wikipedia / Peter Pettus; Library of Congress
    Participants, some carrying American flags, marching in the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965

    The first, on March 7 1965, became known as 'Bloody Sunday' after state troopers and local men deputised by the sheriff attacked the group of 500 to 600 marchers. 17 were hospitalised and 50 more treated for lesser injuries.

    © Wikipedia / Federal Bureau of Investigation
    Bloody Sunday - Alabama police attack Selma-to-Montgomery Marchers, 1965.

    Martin Luther King later became a vocal opponent of the Vietnam war, and organised the inter-racial Poor People's Campaign for jobs and better wages. He was assassinated on March 29, 1968 while visiting Memphis, Tennessee, in support of striking sanitary workers.

    Related:

    Kamala Harris Ripped for ‘Plagiarising’ Martin Luther King Anecdote in Pre-Election Interview
    The Trump Campaign Dismisses Reports He Will Leave the Republican Party
    Feminists Slam Biden's Transgender Order Over Jeopardising Women's College Sports Scholarships
    Fences in Capitol Hill Area Still Up Several Days After Biden’s Inauguration
    Tags:
    Civil Rights, civil rights movement, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse