The Trump Campaign Dismisses Reports He Will Leave the Republican Party

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, that the Republican is in talks with his associates about forming a new political organisation, reportedly named the "Patriot Party". The businessman-turned-politician previously hinted at running for president in 2024.

The Donald J Trump for President (DJTFP) presidential committee has dismissed claims it is engaged in joint fundraising activities with the Patriot Party, established last week in Georgia. DJTFP said it had contacted the Federal Election Commission (FEC) out of concern that members of the public may be misled to believe that the Patriot Party's activities were approved by the ex-president or his campaign "when that is not true".

On 22 January, Michael Joseph Gaul released a filing to the FEC where he claimed that the Trump campaign was raising funds together with the Patriot Party.

"We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting", Trump spokesperson Jason Miller said in a text message.

The Trump campaign also noted that the former president doesn't plan to leave the Republican Party in order to form a new organisation. Miller said that the ex-president is committed to re-electing Republicans in future elections.

'See You in Four Years' (or Not)

Following his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump hinted that he may run for president in 2024. "We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years", the Republican told reporters during a holiday reception at the White House in December 2020.

Only one US president has served two non-consecutive terms, Democrat Grover Cleveland elected in 1884 and 1892.

Rumours about Trump's potential return intensified in the days leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration, with the media reporting that the businessman-turned-politician wants to form his own party as he was upset that some Republicans had refused to back his claims about Democrats rigging the election.

Other reports suggested that Trump would step aside and allow new blood to run for office.

Whether it's true or not, his fate now lies in the hands of the US Senate as he faces his second impeachment trial. The House of Representatives approved proceedings earlier this month shifting the process to the Senate. The trial is scheduled to begin on 9 February. A two-thirds majority is required to convict him. Senators may also vote on barring Trump from holding public office again.