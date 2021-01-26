Register
00:30 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up the the media at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey

    US Supreme Court Sends Emoluments Lawsuits Against Trump Back to Lower Courts, Declares Cases ‘Moot’

    © AFP 2020 / Don EMMERT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104946/96/1049469680_0:247:3360:2137_1200x675_80_0_0_43de559a84d2b0b609e067e41ecbcc6b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101261081879449-us-supreme-court-sends-emoluments-lawsuits-against-trump-back-to-lower-courts-declares-cases-moot/

    After former US President Donald Trump took office, concerns emerged that he was in violation of the US Constitution’s emoluments clause, as prominent visitors to the US leader - and their entourages - often stayed at his hotels. Two legal cases on the matter were passed to the US Supreme Court after lower courts refused to toss out the arguments.

    The Supreme Court has refused to hear two lawsuits on Monday that accused Trump of illegal business dealings in unlawfully receiving financial benefit from state or foreign officials while the president actively served in office.

    In an order with no noted dissents, the panel of associate justices indicated that the judgements for the lawsuits were vacated and would be remanded back to the lower courts with instructions to close the cases as “moot” since Trump was no longer in office and thus no longer in violation of the constitutional clause regarding sitting presidents. 

    Under the US Constitution, the emoluments clause stipulates that no official holding office may accept “any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state,” without first obtaining clearance from congressional lawmakers. As such, officials are expected to divest from any business dealings while in office.

    Although Trump turned over control of his business network to his kids as he prepared to assume the presidency, he also did not divest from his company. The decision quickly drew scrutiny as ethics experts highlighted that Trump would profit off the presidency.

    The pair of cases were filed in 2017 and argued by officials from New York, Maryland and Washington DC, including the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). 

    The filings argued that Trump was in violation of the clause by receiving money when guests - often foreign dignitaries and their sizable entourages - stayed at one of his branded hotels in the nation’s capital, instead of in other locations, with similar complaints made in a second lawsuit that shed light on dealings involving Trump hotel and restaurant properties in New York state.

    Both cases were subsequently left in limbo after they were advanced by two federal appeals courts, and then passed on to the Supreme Court, which was asked by Trump political appointees within the US Justice Department to toss out both legal challenges. Once US President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was largely believed both cases would be thrown out.

    In a statement following the high court’s decision, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh issued a joint statement hailing the development as a historic achievement. 

    “We are proud that because of our case, a court ruled on the meaning of ‘emoluments’ for the first time in American history, finding that the Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting almost anything of value from foreign or domestic governments,” reads the release. “This decision will serve as precedent that will help stop anyone else from using the presidency or other federal office for personal financial gain the way that President Trump has over the past four years.”

    “History will note that at every step of this case, President Trump and political appointees at the Department of Justice went to extreme lengths to prevent us from uncovering the true extent of his corruption. He attempted to short-circuit the rules of legal procedure to have our case dismissed and avoid discovery into his finances, arguing that the law did not apply to him,” the statement continues.

    A release issued by CREW similarly underscores that the legal challenges “made the American people aware for four years of the pervasive corruption that came from a president maintaining a global business and taking benefits and payments from foreign and domestic governments.”

    “Only Trump losing the presidency and leaving office ended these corrupt constitutional violations and stopped these groundbreaking lawsuits,” it added.

    A third emoluments lawsuit was previously brought forth by over 200 Democratic congressional lawmakers but was ultimately dismissed in February 2020 by a federal appeals court. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case in October 2020.

    Related:

    Biden Has Promised to Stop Building Trump’s Wall But What Will He Do to Halt Tsunami of Migrants?
    Not the First: Who Else Was Impeached After Leaving Office Prior to Trump
    Constitutional or Not, Chances of Trump Conviction in the Senate Extremely Low, Observers Say
    'Warm Welcome'? Trump Met With 'Worst President Ever' Banner in Skies Above Mar-a-Lago - Video
    Democratic Senator Leahy Vows to Preside Over Trump Impeachment Trial 'With Fairness'
    Tags:
    lawsuit, US Supreme Court, US Constitution, US Constitution, Donald Trump, emoluments clause
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse