Register
18:24 GMT25 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    United States Department of Justice

    US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to Alter Election Outcome

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105866/53/1058665316_0:74:1433:880_1200x675_80_0_0_aff7fb01b78ac55aee712748195fd57e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101251081876804-us-justice-dept-to-probe-if-employees-sought-to-alter-election-outcome/

    Earlier, reports emerged detailing that former US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Clark, a lawyer with the US Department of Justice (DoJ), had been working hand-in-hand on ways to cast doubt over the results of the highly contested 2020 presidential election and strengthen Trump's repeatedly shot down legal battles.

    Michael Horowitz, the DoJ's inspector general, revealed in a Monday-released statement that this office would be initiating an investigation to determine whether if any of the agency’s employees sought to alter the outcome of the 2020 election.

    "The DoJ Office of the Inspector General... is initiating an investigation into whether any former or current DoJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DoJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election," Horowitz said in a statement, which underscored that the probe would "encompass all relevant allegations that may arise."

    However, the statement noted that while the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has the reach to investigate allegations against former and and current DoJ employees, its "jurisdiction does not extend to allegations against other government officials."

    "The OIG is making this statement, consistent with DOJ policy, to reassure the public that an appropriate agency is investigating the allegations.  Consistent with OIG policy, we will not comment further on the investigation until it is completed.  When our investigation is concluded, we will proceed with our usual process for releasing our findings publicly in accordance with relevant laws, and DOJ and OIG policies," the release concludes.

    The department's announcement came days after the New York Times reported on Friday that Clark, who served as the former assistant attorney general, held discussion with Trump that touched on measures to boot acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen from his newly-acquired post, challenge the election results and spread claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud - an unsubstantiated allegation that was voiced on multiple occasions by the Trump team months before the start of the November election.

    The Times article notes that since Rosen had refused Trump's calls to place pressure on the Georgia state over the electoral vote count, the former commander-in-chief wanted him fired and replaced with Clark; however, Trump ultimately stood down after several department officials vowed to resign in protest.

    For his part, Clark told the Times that the reported accounts, which were based off interviews with four unidentified former Trump administration officials, "contained inaccuracies." The official also "categorically denied" that he ever took part in attempting to oust Rosen or push any false narratives.

    “My practice is to rely on sworn testimony to assess disputed factual claims,” Clark told the outlet, highlighting that he was a signer on a DoJ request that sought to reject a lawsuit that called on former US Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

    “There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president. It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions.”

    Clark did not provide specific of the discussions as "legal privileges" prevented him from doing so.

    The DoJ's latest move also came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the findings of the Times report "unconscionable," and urged for the inspector general to initiate an investigation into the development.

    Related:

    Former Trump Aide Sues DOJ, Ex-FBI Chief James Comey for $75 Mln Over Illegal Surveillance
    Trump Says DoJ, FBI May Have Been In On Large-scale Voter Fraud
    DoJ Moves to Dismiss General Flynn Case as Moot Following Trump Pardon
    Trump Calls Reports About DOJ Probing Alleged White House 'Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme 'Fake News'
    Crossfire Hurricane Op Hindered Trump & Discredited FBI and DOJ Officials, Scholar Says
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Office of Inspector General, Inspector General, DOJ, US Department of Justice, Department of Justice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse