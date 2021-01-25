US Senate Votes on Janet Yellen's Nomination as Treasury Secretary

Watch a live broadcast from the US Senate as lawmakers gear up to vote on Janet Yellen's nomination for the post of 78th Treasury Secretary.
Yellen, 74, the former Federal Reserve chief, is expected to spearhead efforts to get President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion emergency relief over the line.
The package will address the economic and healthcare crises amid the coronavirus pandemic, providing financial assistance to families and businesses in the US.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)