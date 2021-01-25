Ex-White House Spokeswoman Sanders to Launch Campaign for Arkansas Governor, Reports Suggest

Sanders, a daughter of Mike Huckabee, who served as the state’s governor for over a decade, has long been planning to run for the post. Trump has reportedly supported his former aide's decision.
The 38-year-old politician will run to replace Asa Hutchinson, racing against incumbent Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Sanders, the third woman to serve as the White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Dee Dee Myers in 1993 and Dana Perino in 2007, worked for Trump's communications team from 2017-2019.
