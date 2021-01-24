Register
22:20 GMT24 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 21, 2021.

    UK Coronavirus Strain Can Cause 'More Damage, Including Death', Fauci Says

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/18/1081867441_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e8691e70443a33c2a117242d85d1f8c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101241081867472-uk-coronavirus-strain-can-cause-more-damage-including-death-fauci-says/

    Fauci said earlier that the surveillance of viruses in the US is not at the level he would have liked to see. However, vaccines against the South African strain, as well as the "British" coronavirus variant, would still be successful, he claimed.

    US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and current advisor to US president Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, cautioned on Sunday that new data suggested that the COVID-19 strain that first appeared in the United Kingdom may be deadlier than the original.

    “We need to assume now what has been circulating in the UK does have an increase in virulence, meaning the power of the virus to cause more damage, including death,” Fauci said in an interview with CBS.

    Fauci said that British officials originally claimed that the new version was not more dangerous, but after a report that showed it was about 30% more deadly in older adults, they have now reversed course.

    Among 60-year-olds in the UK, the average mortality rate was around 10 per 10,000. But with the latest strain, in the same population, there were around 13 or 14 fatalities per 10,000.

    “We want to look at the data ourselves, but we have every reason to believe them. They’re a very competent group,” Fauci said.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the UK strain has been confirmed in at least 22 nations.

    Fauci claimed that the vaccines available for COVID-19 still seem to be successful against the variant, although he acknowledges that there may be a "very minor diminution" in safety. However, he said that when it comes to another new strain first found in South Africa, which appears to be more resistant to the vaccine, it is a "little more concerning," so health authorities and companies may need to strengthen their vaccines in the future.

    “It looks like it does diminish more so the efficacy of the vaccine, but we’re still within that cushion level of the vaccines being advantageous against these mutants,” Fauci said. "Having said that, we are going to look at this and follow this very carefully because these things do evolve. What we will do and are doing is making preparations for the possibility that… down the line, we may need to modify and upgrade the vaccines."

    People walk past shops and market stalls, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in east London, Britain, January 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK Scientists Question Johnson's Warning That 'British' COVID-19 Strain Is More Deadly
    On Friday, the kingdom's prime minister, Boris Johnson, stated that the evidence showed "a higher degree of mortality" of the new variant, which may reach up to 30%, although some scientists have questioned such conclusions drawn ahead of time.

    The United Kingdom notified the World Health Organization in December of a mutated version of the novel coronavirus that is reported to be 70% more transmissible than other strains. While the latest strain has not been shown to be more pathogenic, several countries have closed their borders with the United Kingdom and have suspended travel. However, the closures so far have not stopped the variant from spreading.

    The US is leading the global coronavirus count, with more than 25 million infections reported and more than 418,000 virus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

    Related:

    ‘Major Weakness’: Lack of Consistent Pandemic Strategies to Blame for US’ COVID-19 Spikes - Fauci
    CDC Says New COVID-19 Strain First Detected in UK Has Likely Been Circulating Person-to-Person in US
    UK PM Johnson Announces Third National Lockdown as New Strain Runs Riot
    Panic Strikes Bihar State as 45 UK Returnees Unreachable After New Covid Strain Hits India
    US’ Fauci Says Nearly 90% of Population May Need COVID-19 Vaccine to Reach Herd Immunity
    Psaki, Fauci Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Response at White House - Video
    Tags:
    Anthony S. Fauci, Anthony Fauci, UK, strain, coronavirus, COVID-19, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse