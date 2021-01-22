Texas Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration to Block Deportation Freeze

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a complaint and a motion on Friday for a restraining order to immediately block the Biden administration's move to enact a temporary freeze on deportations.
The measure, which was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, accuses the new US administration of violating the "US Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas and [the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)]."
"On its first day in office, the Biden Administration cast aside congressionally enacted immigration laws and suspended the removal of illegal aliens whose removal is compelled by those very laws," reads the filing. "In doing so, it ignored basic constitutional principles and violated its written pledge to work cooperatively with the State of Texas to address shared immigration enforcement concerns."
"This unlawful reversal will cause Texas immediate and irreparable harm if it is not enjoined," the legal complaint noted.
