Joe Biden Speaks on Administration's Response to Economic Crisis

On Friday, US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's reaction to the economic crisis in Washington DC, as he is expected to sign executive orders to support American families amid the pandemic.
Biden signed several executive orders on Thursday and set out the roadmap for his administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including an attempt to vaccinate 100 million Americans within the next 100 days. The 198-page COVID-19 response program announced a week earlier is Biden's new $1.9 trillion economic relief proposal, designed to "get the virus under control" and tackle the economic crisis.
