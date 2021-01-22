Register
19:57 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    Impeachment Article Against Trump Heads to Senate: Here’s What Happens Next

    © AP Photo / Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106220/69/1062206980_0:125:4848:2852_1200x675_80_0_0_5d00683c4ada586d102692b300d62269.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101221081852216-impeachment-article-against-trump-heads-to-senate-heres-what-happens-next/

    Earlier this month, Donald Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice. He will now be tried by the Senate, with possible penalties including being barred from ever again running for public office.

    The impeachment article for former President Trump’s second impeachment trial will make its way to the Senate on Monday, newly minted Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Friday.

    What Does This Mean?

    In accordance with Senate impeachment procedures, the article’s delivery to Congress’s upper chamber will formally trigger the start of the trial against the now ex-president over his alleged “incitement to insurrection” on 6 January. During that event, die hard Trump supporters overran the US Capitol complex amid his claims of widespread electoral fraud in the November election. Trump has dismissed the House's charges against him, having urged supporters to “stay peaceful” and “go home” the day of the riot. The Democrat-controlled House impeached the president over the mayhem on 13 January anyway, just one week before he was set to leave office.

    In his remarks Friday, Schumer promised that the Senate trial would be “full” and “fair.” To convict the now former president, the 100-member Senate would need to vote by a 2/3 majority to do so. The post-election Senate, once firmly controlled by Republicans, is now split 50-50, with half of the seats held by Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, and the other half held by the GOP.

    In this image from video, lawmakers evacuate the Senate floor as protesters gain entry into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
    © AP Photo / Senate Television
    In this image from video, lawmakers evacuate the Senate floor as protesters gain entry into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
    The trial will be historic for two reasons, first – because Trump will be the first president to be tried twice, and second – because it will be the only trial to ever take place after a president has already left office. In recent days and weeks, some Senate Republicans have questioned whether the Senate even has the constitutional authority to try Trump after he has left office.

    Constitutional scholars have expressed contradictory opinions, with the Congressional Research Service penning a ‘legal sidebar’ on 15 January confirming that the legislative body can indeed try a former president, while admitting that “the Constitution does not directly address whether Congress may impeach and try a former President for actions taken while in office.” The body suggested that ultimately, “it appears that most scholars who have closely examined the question have concluded” that it is indeed possible.

    No president in US history has ever been convicted in a Senate trial following impeachment by the House. The closest a commander-in-chief has ever come to being convicted was Andrew Johnson, who survived conviction in the Senate by one vote in 1868 following a disastrous tenure as president in the post-Civil War period.

    Trump was handily acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment trial in February 2020, with 47 Senators voting to convict and 53 voting to acquit.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse