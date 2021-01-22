Twitter Roasts Chelsea Clinton After ‘Preposterous’ Post About Son's Joe Biden Comments

Chelsea Clinton has been mocked on Twitter after posting a comment made by her four-year-old son Aidan. She claimed that she told him that "it's the 21st day of the 21st year in the 21st century..."
To which the child replied: "Yeah, but it's cooler it's Joe Biden's first full day in the White House."
Just told Aidan (who loves numbers) that it’s the 21st day of the 21st year in the 21st century and how cool is that?! And he said, without missing a beat, “Yeah, but it’s cooler it’s @JoeBiden’s first full day in the @WhiteHouse.” Yep, he’s my son 😊!— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021
The post quickly went viral – but a large part of the social media crowd didn't buy it, with many writing sarcastic comments questioning the authenticity of Clinton's story. Some users even found her tweet "preposterous."
Yes I too woke up today and said good morning to my 1 year old son and he said "yes father it is a good morning, as the sun rises and brings us a new day filled with hope and promise. As we move toward spring and the rebirth of plants giving us a new lease on life."— Rob (@MrTibb19) January 21, 2021
sure he did— Count Mo (@Mast3rmo) January 21, 2021
No he didn't. How are people still this unoriginal?— SP Unkillable 🇺🇸 (@KeystoneSP) January 21, 2021
It’s time once again to consult the “Did this really happen?” chart, let’s take a look... pic.twitter.com/OQUY0HmVpA— Chris DeNitto (@Cdenitto31) January 21, 2021
The avalanche of replies forced Chelsea to explain herself in a series of tweets.
My four-and-a-half year old. Yes. We’ve talked about @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for months at home; Aidan & his sister Charlotte know how hard we, especially their Grandma @HillaryClinton, worked to elect them; and, our kids are happy we no longer have a bully in the Oval Office. https://t.co/eKvi3wPO4W— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021
This morning over Cheerios, we talked about how it was @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris first full day in office. So, no, it’s not preposterous.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2021
It is illuminating how many adults seem to think kids aren’t paying attention or aren’t talking to the kids in their life about our world. https://t.co/00Br2SYOiB
