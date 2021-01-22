Register
11:11 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021

    ‘She Has Not One More F*ck to Give!’ Netizens Weigh in on Melania Trump Gucci Caftan Outfit

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081847509_0:318:3076:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d2c32992c383c3502f522bfd95d4f023.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101221081847655-she-has-not-one-more-fck-to-give-netizens-weigh-in-on-melania-trump-gucci-caftan-outfit-/

    Former First Lady Melania Trump flaunted a dramatic style-change on her last ride on Air Force One from the White House to Florida on Inauguration Day, rocking a Gucci silk-blend loose-fitting caftan featuring a geometric pattern of orange, blue and cream.

    Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One wearing a dramatic caftan-style Gucci dress when she arrived in Florida after departing the White House on Inauguration Day.

    Paired with flat shoes and sunglasses, the hexagon-print dress that was reportedly available to purchase for $3,700, according to Insider, marked a stark change from the outfit chosen when the former FLOTUS accompanied Donald Trump as he gave his final remarks from the White House on 20 January 2021.

    Outgoing first lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks during this last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Outgoing first lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks during this last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    Choosing to skip the swearing-in ceremony of his successful rival in the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, Trump and the ex-First Lady jetted off to South Florida following a brief farewell address at Joint Base Andrews, with Melania Trump looking sombre in an all-black outfit comprising a dark Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress.

    ​However, by the time the place landed in Florida the former FLOTUS had changed into what was seen as a more beach-inspired visual statement.

    Users on social media were split as to their appreciation of the outfit as well as perceived message attributed to it. Some netizens spared no epithets in deploring her choice as ‘ghastly’.

    ​Fans of Melania Trump’s dress style underscored that she had always, in their opinion, been the ‘epitome of grace’.

    ​The Twitterverse also weighed in on the message that they believed the former First Lady was attempting to convey.

    Some believed they saw Trump slightly push his spouse in footage of the incident.

     

     

    Related:

    'Shameful': Melania Trump Criticises Personal Attack on Her in Wake of Capitol Riots
    Melania Trump's Favorability Rating as FLOTUS Sinks to Record Low, Poll Says
    Melania Trump Learned About Skipping Biden's Inauguration From a Tweet, 'WH Staffer' Claims
    Ashley Biden Says It's 'Unfortunate' That Melania Trump Snubbed Her Mother on White House Handover
    Tags:
    Inauguration, Inauguration Day, Gucci, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse