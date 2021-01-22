Register
07:43 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Outside CNN Center

    A 'Favourable Narrative' for Biden? CNN Ripped for Claims Trump Had No Vaccine Rollout Strategy

    © Flickr / Ayush
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101221081845992-a-favourable-narrative-for-biden-cnn-ripped-for-claims-trump-had-no-vaccine-rollout-strategy/

    Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that President Joe Biden was faced with the challenge of having to ‘start from scratch’ a coronavirus vaccination rollout, as he had failed to inherit any such distribution plan from the Donald Trump administration.

    CNN has been fending off a wave of vehement criticism from mainstream media for a report that suggested the Joe Biden administration was having to "build from scratch" a vaccine distribution programme as there was no such plan elaborated by the administration of Donald Trump.

    A CNN story published on 21 January had claimed, citing sources, that newly sworn-in President Joe Biden and his team were facing a tremendous challenge as they attempt to follow up on their pledges to turn the COVID-19 pandemic around and speed up vaccinating Americans.

    The new POTUS had inherited a non-existent vaccine distribution strategy from Donald Trump, insisted the report, weeks after a spate of vaccines had been approved for use in the US.

    "There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch," a source was cited as saying by CNN.

    Attempt to ‘Lower the Bar’

    Mainstream media was quick to rip into the CNN report as making false assertions, with Politico editor Sam Stein tweeting to remind readers that a vaccine distribution plan, albeit with perceived shortcomings, had been an inherent part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

    ​The public–private partnership, initiated by the US government, was tasked with accelerating the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

    It was initially funded with about $10 billion from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) passed by the United States Congress on 27 March 2020.

    The Washington Post similarly denounced the report by CNN as a ‘gambit’ seemingly motivated by a desire to ‘lower the expectations’ from the new administration regarding efforts to propel the nation’s vaccination plan.

    Joe Biden has touted a plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration, which would be one million per day.

    ​Since the vaccines became publicly available in the US in mid-December, 37,960,000 doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.

    Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond tweeted that perhaps Biden's target is ‘less ambitious than it seems’.

    Other critics called the story an example of CNN framing a favourable narrative for the new White House. The Dispatch suggested the fact that CNN built the entire report on anonymous sources was suspicious.

    Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer agreed that ‘granting anonymity’ to the sources was the wrong call if the outlet sought to boost credibility.

    ​The Washington Examiner took issue with CNN allowing itself to be used as a ‘PR shop’ for the Biden team.

    ​Other media outlets quoted available US vaccination data to show that it hasn't actually been particularly bad compared to other nations.

    ​A columnist for the New York Post suggested people do the math and realise that close to 1 million shots daily were being administered in the country, while Joe Biden had unveiled a plan to do 100 million shots in 100 days. ‘It's literally the same plan’, tweeted Karol Markowicz.

    ​The nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday during a White House press briefing similarly threw into question the notion that the Biden administration was ‘starting from scratch’.

    "We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution," said Fauci.

    Related:

    Psaki, Fauci Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Response at White House - Video
    'Full Scale Wartime Effort': Biden Signs Executive Orders for New COVID-19 Response Program
    Fauci Says Number of Coronavirus Cases May Be Plateauing in US
    Additional 900,000 Americans Filed Unemployment a Week Before Biden Took Office
    'C'mon, Gimme a Break, Man': Watch President Biden Brush Off AP Reporter's Vaccine Target Question
    Tags:
    vaccines, Vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse