'We Have Bigger Issues to Worry About': Psaki Defends Bare-Faced Biden Ignoring His Own Mask Order

White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki has defended freshly-inaugurated President Biden who was spotted wearing no mask during his visit to the Lincoln Memorial.
When asked whether the president was setting a good example, Psaki appeared to dismiss the rebuke.
"I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time," she said.
According to the press secretary, the administration is taking sufficient COVID precautions.
"I don't know that I have more for you on it than that," Psaki concluded.
President Biden previously signed an executive order making face coverings mandatory on federal property in a bid to curb the pandemic.
