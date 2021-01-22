US Comedian Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19 Just Days After Hanging Out With Elon Musk

US comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokeswoman Carla Sims said in a statement on Friday.
According to Sims, Chappelle has no symptoms and is now self-quarantining.
Notably, the comedian has been spotted two days earlier in the company of fellow comedian Joe Rogan, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes. None of them were wearing a mask.
Rogan, who was also set to perform alongside Chappelle, announced via Instagram that the Friday and Saturday shows at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater will be rescheduled.
In November, the SpaceX CEO announced that he was experiencing symptoms of a minor cold. However, he said that several COVID-19 tests he took showed different results.
