'C'mon, Gimme a Break, Man': Watch President Biden Brush Off AP Reporter's Vaccine Target Question

US President Joe Biden jokingly dismissed a question by an AP reported related to the vaccination efforts in the country, envisioned by the new administration.
During a press conference in the White House, the reporter asked the freshly-minted president whether the vaccination target - 100 million people within 100 days - should be higher to encourage more citizens to get an inoculation.
"When I announced it, you all said it was not possible. C'mon, gimme a break, man," Biden retorted, barely containing his seeming amusement.
The president concluded the press conference by saying that the established target was "a good start".
Biden signed the relevant executive orders encompassing the government's plan for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, during his first full day as the US president.
The United States remains the most coronavirus-affected nation in the world, counting nearly 25 mln cases and over 400,000 deaths. The country authorised two vaccines for emergency use, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, under the previous administration.
