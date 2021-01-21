Rep. Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Over Abuse of Power, Corruption

Information and claims about the Biden family's business dealings were the source of major attacks against US President Joe Biden on the 2020 campaign trail, with Republicans regularly pressing for probing of the claims.

Articles of impeachment were introduced against Biden during his first full day in office on Thursday by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a newly minted legislator with ties to the QAnon movement that took part in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

"We'll see how this goes," Greene said in a brief video posted to Twitter in which she announced the action. The motion charges Biden with abuse of power and corruption.​ She announced her plans last week after former US President Donald Trump was separately impeached for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

"I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies," Greene told conservative news outlet Newsmax on January 13. The network was heavily promoted by Trump late in his presidency.

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

​Another conservative Georgia Republican lawmaker, Rep. Austin Scott, told local Sinclair affiliate WGXA that while he opposed Trump's impeachment, he will also oppose Biden's.

"It's not possible to commit an impeachable offense as the President of the United States prior to being sworn in as the President of the United States and I absolutely do not intend to support her in this. You will not see my signature on that," Scott said on Tuesday.

Indeed, the move isn't likely to anywhere, since Democrats control both the House and the Senate.

Greene is the first person to be elected to federal office who openly believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory. Adherents to the theory believe that during his presidency, Trump was waging a war against a "Deep State" made up of global elites who worship Satan and manage a worldwide child sex trafficking ring. The theory likely originated on the 4chan anonymous internet message board in 2017.

Believers in QAnon took part in the January 6 uprising, which aimed to block Congressional certification of the November 3, 2020, election results. Trump claimed Biden's victory was fraudulent and at a "Stop the Steal" rally outside the White House in the hours before the insurrection, he urged his followers to take action in defense of American democracy. Five people died in the attack on the Capitol, but while they temporarily dispersed Congress and occupied and looted the building, police soon drove the rioters from the halls and the lawmakers reconvened.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday under the watchful eye of 25,000 US troops, who were brought in to garrison the capital city in case Trump's followers attempted further violent assaults, which did not materialize.

Greene has condemned the violence at the Capitol, telling Newsmax that she "can't imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did at the Capitol."

"I do not condone that violence. The American people need hope, they need to know that there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being a minority, regardless of having all odds against us, against me."