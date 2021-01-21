Majority of US Adults View Trump as ‘Worst President’ in Past Half Century

“Fifty-five percent of voters nationwide rate Donald Trump as the worst president of the past half-century. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that Barack Obama came in a distant second at 25%, with no other recent president reaching double digits,” a press release explaining the poll said.
On the flip side, 39 percent rated Obama as the best president of the past half century, with Ronald Reagan a distant second at 22 percent, the release said.
Apart from views regarding individual presidents, the results highlight how deeply entrenched the US partisan divide has become. Fifty percent of voters selected a Democrat as the best president while 49 percent selected a Republican, according to the release.
According to the pollster's data, Scott Rasmussen conducted the survey of 1,200 registered voters from January 17-19, 2021. Respondents were contacted online through a Random Digital Engagement process.
All comments
Show new comments (0)