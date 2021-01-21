Register
22:31 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

    US Congress Approves Waiver to Allow Gen. Lloyd Austin to Serve as Biden's Defense Secretary

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    2216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081841695_0:94:3000:1782_1200x675_80_0_0_b6a55e3561e4c8d50b5ca07e6449f936.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101211081841419-us-congress-approves-waiver-to-allow-gen-lloyd-austin-to-serve-as-bidens-defense-secretary/

    Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who previously said he would not back the waiver that prohibits recently retired officers from leading the US Department of Defense, notably reneged on his vow Wednesday, claiming retired Gen. Lloyd Austin is "exceptionally qualified" and "will restore direction to [the] Pentagon."

    With a 326-78 vote, the House of Representatives approved on Thursday a necessary waiver that would otherwise forbid Austin, who retired from the US armed forces in 2016, from being considered for defense secretary. The waiver was subsequently cleared through the US Senate after more than 60 US senators voted in favor of granting the much-needed waiver.

    A total of 15 Democrats and 63 Republicans opposed the measure in the House chamber.

    Per The National Security Act of 1947, the leader of the Pentagon must be a civilian and be well-removed from military service at the time of consideration. 

    "That a person who has within ten years been on active duty as a commissioned officer in a Regular component of the armed services shall not be eligible for appointment as Secretary of Defense," the law read. However, a 2008 change in legislation reduced the required period from 10 years to only seven years. 

    “There were universal accolades for the man but a concern about the precedent it sets,” an unnamed House Democrat told The Hill on a call following the vote. 

    Earlier Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee moved to approve the waiver that allowed them to then vote and ultimately approve Biden's nomination of Austin for the position of defense secretary.

    Committee approval on the matters followed extensive conversations related to Jim Mattis, the retired Marine general who received a waiver from Congress and went on to be Trump's first defense secretary. Mattis would ultimately resign from Trump's cabinet after more than a year and a half of policy disagreements. 

    At the time, Senate Republicans and Democrats within the committee united in widely bipartisan, 81-17 vote. 

    However, when discussions on Biden's nominee were held earlier this week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that he would not vote to approve another waiver. 

    "I supported the waiver for Gen. Mattis with reservations four years ago, which I quickly came to view as a mistake and I have since regretted," remarked Cotton, an Army veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, as reported by NPR. "Unfortunately, I must announce that I oppose the waiver of the seven-year cooling-off period." 

    Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren also opposed the waiver in their Thursday committee vote. Blumenthal and Duckworth are both US veterans. 

    “Let me say at the outset that I understand and respect the reservations some of you have expressed about having another recently retired general at the head of the Department of Defense,” he said during his Tuesday confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. 

    “The safety and security of our democracy demands competent civilian control of our armed forces, the subordination of military power to the civil." 

    Austin also pledged to lawmakers that, if confirmed, he will carry out his job "always with the goal to deter war." 

    Related:

    'Full Scale Wartime Effort': Biden Signs Executive Orders for New COVID-19 Response Program
    Russian Embassy in Yerevan Accuses Armenian Newspaper of Publishing 'Fabrications'
    Saudi Embassy to Reopen in Qatar Within Few Days, Foreign Minister Says
    Psaki, Fauci Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Response at White House - Video
    Bahrain's Foreign Minister Accuses Qatar of Showing No Initiative to Resolve Dispute
    Tags:
    US Armed Forces, Pentagon, Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse