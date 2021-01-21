Joe Biden Delivers First Speech in Office as President – Video

Sputnik is now live from the White House, where the new US president is delivering his first speech in office, discussing the government’s priority agenda - from responding to the persisting health crisis, to the immigration and climate change issues.
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office on 20 January, days after the deadly Capitol siege by pro-Trump protesters, with the country continuing to fight the pandemic. The US has clocked the biggest number of coronavirus cases (over 24 mln) and deaths (more than 407,100) in the world to date.
