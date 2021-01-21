Never-Trumper PAC Lincoln Project Parodies Trump Farewell Note to Biden

Anti-Trump election campaign group the Lincoln Project has parodied the outgoing president's farewell note to his Democratic successor Joe Biden.
The well-heeled political action committee tweeted the spoof not on Wednesday, as Biden was sworn in at a virtual ceremony in a deserted Washington DC, surrounded by 25,000 troops and swathes of bullet-proof glass.
Trump's parting message to Biden, left on the desk of the Oval Office before he departed on Air Force One to the strains of Frank Sinatra's My Way, remains confidential.
"Will you pardon me? Yes/No. Check One . P.S. I won" the parody read.
Rumours that Trump would issue pre-emptive pardons for himself and family members before leaving office proved unfounded, as did hopes he would pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and National Security Agency whistle-blower Edward Snowden.
Lincoln Project advisor Stuart Stevens revealed two weeks ago that the PAC was compiling a blacklist of Trump administration officials.
Last week, Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver admitted to sending inappropriate messages to young men, offering them jobs in exchange for sex. Weaver tried to explain his behaviour as a result of his inability to come out as gay to his wife and two children.
