FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Persons Placing Pipe Bombs in Washington

"ATF Washington and FBI WFO [Washington Field Office] offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in [Washington] DC on January 6th," the statement said.
The FBI noted that at around 1:00 p.m. on January 6, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of a suspected pipe bomb at the Republican National Committee headquarters and 15 minutes later a second suspected pipe bomb was reported at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
The FBI continues to call on people across the country to send information, photos and videos that can help the ongoing investigation, according to media reports.
On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill to protest lawmakers certifying elector slates from battleground states Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. At least three people died in the incident, including a female Air Force veteran who was shot by police. The authorities have opened more than 170 cases in connection with the riot.
