'It's Time for Boldness': Biden Calls on Nation to Unite Against Challenges in First Speech as POTUS

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge," Biden said, standing on the steps of the US Capitol, where just weeks earlier, supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump engaged in pitched battle with police in an attempt to block Biden's election from being certified.
"Unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail," he said. "The answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions. We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)