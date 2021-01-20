Register
17:23 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020

    'Patriot Party': How Could Trump Capitalise on His 75-Million Base After Leaving the White House?

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    633
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081615909_0:160:2401:1510_1200x675_80_0_0_938640404592870f6fcb0b23c0d3973b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081827751-patriot-party-how-could-trump-capitalise-on-his-75-million-base-after-leaving-the-white-house/

    Donald Trump is reportedly considering forming a new "Patriot Party", The Wall Street Journal reported on 19 January, citing people familiar with the matter. US academic Dr Djene R. Bajalan has weighed up the potential party's odds of outpacing Democratic and Republican competitors and upsetting the balance of power in the US.

    Donald Trump has discussed the formation of a new party with his associates in the last few days in a bid to play a role in the political arena after he leaves the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    The report came on the heels of several senior Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), chastising Trump for the 6 January Capitol incident, claiming that it was provoked by the president. While GOP leaders have turned their back on the outgoing president, polls show that Trump continues to retain strong support among Republican voters.

    US System Won't Let a New Party Rise Victorious

    While Donald Trump is capable of kick-starting a new political movement, it is unlikely that a new Patriot Party will be very successful in electoral terms, believes Dr Djene R. Bajalan, political analyst and professor of history at Missouri State University.

    "The way the American electoral system is constructed, and it's a very complicated system, in fact, it's difficult for third parties often to basically break through the system", he says. "There's a whole bunch of bureaucratic obstacles that make it difficult for third parties to make any headway in the American political system. It's not like a European system, where you have a parliamentary system and it's possible for third parties to break through. The American system is very rigid".

    He draws attention to the fact that although there are already a number of political parties in the United States, including the Green Party, the Constitutional Party, and the Libertarian Party, none of them has proven successful enough in US political races.

    During a stop at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on the way to his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump told a crowd of his supporters that he "will be back in some form". “I will always fight for you. I will always be watching. I will be listening”, he added.

    Feeling Betrayed by the GOP

    Trump's motivation behind the "third party" plan is crystal clear, according to the political analyst: he is feeling betrayed by the establishment of the Republican Party. Many senior GOP politicians did not support his claims that the election was rigged.

    While a number of Republican representatives and senators signalled that they could challenge the election results on 6 January, Mitch McConnell reportedly urged his caucus not to sow discord after the Electoral College voted for Biden. In the aftermath of the Capitol protest, many GOP senators who had floated the idea of opposing the certification reversed their objections. One of them was Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga, who promised Trump in person to object to the Electoral College vote. "The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object", she said following the Capitol breach.

    "[Trump] feels that he has been kind of cast aside by the Republican Party establishment and wants to get some kind of revenge on them", suggests Bajalan. "He thinks the Republican Party is no longer a useful vehicle for him. And also, I think, you know, with Trump and his sort of business sense he might think of it as a way to, perhaps, monetise some of his political supporters".

    For its part, the Republican Party is seemingly done with Trump as well, according to the academic. While the GOP was happy to support Trump when he came out on top in 2016, "he has proven to be quite unsuccessful in winning elections for the Republican Party", which gradually lost the House, the White House, and the Senate by 2021. "Many Republicans are looking for Trump to disappear from the political scene, because they see him as an obstacle to the future of the party", the professor suggests.

    He expresses doubts that even those high-profile Republicans who have been loyal to Trump would join his new party. This includes his supporters like Ted Cruz, or Josh Hawley, who would not be willing to leave the Republican Party since it remains the vehicle for their political advancement, according to Bajalan.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate floor as he and the rest of the U.S. Senate face a decision over approving $2,000 stimulus checks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate floor as he and the rest of the U.S. Senate face a decision over approving $2,000 stimulus checks on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 30, 2020.

    Trump May Siphon Off Part of GOP Voters

    Although the potential Patriot Party is unlikely to gain enough political weight to be on par with the well-established Democratic and Republican parties, Trump may still inflict damage on the GOP, the professor presumes.

    "It might have an impact in that it might siphon off enough of Republican voters, even if it's only 5 or 10% of Republican voters, it will have a very damaging effect for the Republican Party, if it is a fact", he suggests. "American politics is very finely balanced. Any swing in voters and any shift in turnout can be very damaging for one political party or the other. So, it may not be very successful as a political party, but it could have an impact as a party that could weaken the position of Republicans in elections".

    On the other hand, one shouldn't delude oneself into believing that all 75 million who voted for Trump in 2020 would cast their ballots in his or his party's favour, should he throw his hat in the ring, deems Bajalan.

    "So, when we look at the people who voted for Donald Trump, we need to distinguish between the element which was specifically attracted to politics and engaging in politics because of Donald Trump. That's a significant portion", he says, also suggesting that millions of people who voted for Trump would vote for any Republican.

    At the same time, he recognises that the number of people who voted for Trump in 2020 was greater than the number of people who voted for him in 2016, which means that the former president had managed to broaden his base and bring new people into politics.

    Meanwhile, the 13 January NBC News poll indicated that the outgoing president's approval rating holds steady despite the media fuss over the Capitol Hill incident and possible impeachment: he received a positive job approval rating of 43% from all registered voters participating in the survey including 87% from the Republicans. In October 2020, his approval rating stood at 45% among potential voters and 89% of the GOP electorate.

    Related:

    Donald Trump's Farewell Speech: 'I Hope They Don't Raise Your Taxes'
    Donald Trump Leaves Letter for Joe Biden, WH Spokesman Says
    President Trump Lifts Tariffs on Aluminium Imports From UAE Starting 3 February in Farewell Order
    Tags:
    US Congress, Mitch McConnell, US Democratic Party, Republican Party, political party, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse