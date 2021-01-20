Life After The White House: A Look at the Lives of Former US Presidents in Retirement

Below is a short biographical note on former US presidents' retirements.
- Jimmy Carter (in office 1977-1981): moved to his long-time home in the state of Georgia. Founded and funded the Carter Centre to promote and expand human rights. Works with the Habitat for Humanity home-building charity. Teaches in Sunday school at a local church. Won the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for finding "peaceful solutions to international conflicts".
- Ronald Reagan (in office 1981-1989): a quiet retirement. Worked on memoirs and set up a presidential library in the state of California. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. Died 10 years later on 5 June 2004. Remains a voice of American conservatism even after death.
- George H.W. Bush (in office 1989-1993): moved to Texas where he was involved in humanitarian activities. Served on boards of several local charities. Volunteered at a local church, spent time fishing. Alternated his time between staying in Houston and the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Died in November 2018 aged 94.
- Bill Clinton (in office 1993-2001): remained active in politics after moving to Chappaqua, New York, with his wife, then-Senator Hillary Clinton. Founded the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative devoted to humanitarian work. Known for numerous speaking engagements. Has dealt with multiple health issues requiring bypass surgery and coronary stents.
- George W. Bush (in office 2001-2009): returned to his home in Texas. Took up painting as a hobby. Studiously avoids politics while actively engaging in charity work. Hosts an annual 100-kilometre (62mi) mountain bike ride to fundraise for wounded veterans. Has written two books, including a biography of his father.
- Barack Obama (in office 2009- 2017): moved with his family to a home purchased in an upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood. Avoided politics until the run-up to the 2020 election, when he started campaigning for Joe Biden, who served as his vice president. Delivered a stinging rebuke of the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention. He is an avid reader and writer of memoirs.
- Donald Trump (in office 2017-2021): expected to move to his Mar-a-Lago private club and residence with his wife. Says he wants to run for president again in 2024. May launch a new political party to sidestep the Republicans. His newfound free time may be devoted to playing golf, his life-long hobby.
