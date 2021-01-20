Register
20 January 2021
    Life After The White House: A Look at the Lives of Former US Presidents in Retirement

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 45th president of the US, Donald Trump, left the White House on Wednesday, just hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

    Below is a short biographical note on former US presidents' retirements.

    • Jimmy Carter (in office 1977-1981): moved to his long-time home in the state of Georgia. Founded and funded the Carter Centre to promote and expand human rights. Works with the Habitat for Humanity home-building charity. Teaches in Sunday school at a local church. Won the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for finding "peaceful solutions to international conflicts".
    In this image from video, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen in a photo as they speak on audio only, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
    © AP Photo
    In this image from video, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen in a photo as they speak on audio only, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
    • Ronald Reagan (in office 1981-1989): a quiet retirement. Worked on memoirs and set up a presidential library in the state of California. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1994. Died 10 years later on 5 June 2004. Remains a voice of American conservatism even after death.
    President Ronald Reagan speaking at a Rally for Senator Durenberger in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 1982.
    National Archives and Records Administration
    President Reagan speaking at a Rally for Senator Durenberger in Minneapolis, Minnesota
    • George H.W. Bush (in office 1989-1993): moved to Texas where he was involved in humanitarian activities. Served on boards of several local charities. Volunteered at a local church, spent time fishing. Alternated his time between staying in Houston and the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Died in November 2018 aged 94.
    Former President George H.W. Bush prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros in Houston. (File)
    © AP Photo / Pat Sullivan
    Former President George H.W. Bush prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros in Houston. (File)
    • Bill Clinton (in office 1993-2001): remained active in politics after moving to Chappaqua, New York, with his wife, then-Senator Hillary Clinton. Founded the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative devoted to humanitarian work. Known for numerous speaking engagements. Has dealt with multiple health issues requiring bypass surgery and coronary stents.
    Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution
    Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020.
    • George W. Bush (in office 2001-2009): returned to his home in Texas. Took up painting as a hobby. Studiously avoids politics while actively engaging in charity work. Hosts an annual 100-kilometre (62mi) mountain bike ride to fundraise for wounded veterans. Has written two books, including a biography of his father.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President George W. Bush in in the Russian resort city of Sochi
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President George W. Bush in in the Russian resort city of Sochi
    • Barack Obama (in office 2009- 2017): moved with his family to a home purchased in an upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood. Avoided politics until the run-up to the 2020 election, when he started campaigning for Joe Biden, who served as his vice president. Delivered a stinging rebuke of the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention. He is an avid reader and writer of memoirs.
    Former US President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the values-based leadership during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organised by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    Former US President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organised by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
    • Donald Trump (in office 2017-2021): expected to move to his Mar-a-Lago private club and residence with his wife. Says he wants to run for president again in 2024. May launch a new political party to sidestep the Republicans. His newfound free time may be devoted to playing golf, his life-long hobby.
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
    Votre message a été envoyé!
