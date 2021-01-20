Register
20 January 2021
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) inspects the official platform a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021

    Pelosi Accuses Trump of Being 'an Accessory' to Murder Over 6 January Capitol Violence

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    by
    0 13
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081823587_0:139:2703:1660_1200x675_80_0_0_e77a93f5e7db75310cb6b44486e6f57c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081823836-pelosi-accuses-trump-of-being-an-accessory-to-murder-over-6-january-capitol-violence/

    Pelosi also vowed that the article of impeachment against Trump will "soon" be sent to the Senate to initiate a trial, but declined to elaborate on the exact date. She spoke after the House moved to impeach the US president in a 232 to 197 vote last week.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that President Donald Trump could be considered "an accessory" to murder in light of violent events in Washington, DC on 6 January.

    At the time, POTUS supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the 3 November presidential election results, violence that claimed the lives of at least five people.

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Спикер Нэнси Пелоси во время презентации подписанного соглашения о импичменте президента США Дональда Трампа

    In an interview with the US network MSNBC on Tuesday, Pelosi repeatedly hit out at Trump over his alleged role in instigating the 6 January riots, saying a "president's words are important. They weigh a tonne".

    "And they used his words to come here", the House Speaker added, apparently referring to the developments of 6 January, when Trump called on his supporters to march to the Capitol in a speech at a "Save America" rally shortly before they breached the building.

    In subsequent tweets, however, POTUS urged protesters "to go home now" and pledged that those who broke the law "will pay".

    Pelosi, for her part, said during the MSNBC interview that if there is a proof that some members of Congress collaborated with Capitol protesters, they - as well as the US president - could be dubbed be accessories to crimes committed during what she described as "insurrection".

    “And the crime, in some cases, was murder. And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction”, Psaki argued

    She also focused on the impeachment proceedings against Trump, pledging that the House will send the relevant article to the Senate "soon" so as to initiate a trial.  The White House has not commented on Pelosi's remarks yet.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures while speaking about her visit to a hair salon during a news conference at the Mission Education Center Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco. Speaker Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco on Monday at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus. But Pelosi's spokesman said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon. The news conference the speaker attended was about the impact of the pandemic on children and the urgent need for the Senate to pass the Heroes Act
    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Pelosi Urges US Military Chief of Staff to Stop Trump From 'Ordering a Nuclear Strike'
    Last Wednesday, the House moved to impeach the US president in a 232 to 197 vote that was preceded by Pelosi insisting that POTUS "must go".

    Pelosi additionally asserted that Trump had "incited an armed rebellion against our common country", saying this constitutes sufficient grounds for his removal from office.

    The US president, in turn, denied the accusations, condemning the move to impeach him as "absolutely ridiculous" and a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt" in the history of US politics.

    impeachment, violence, riots, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Votre message a été envoyé!
