Trump May Be Removed From Screen Actors Guild Following Capitol Hill Clashes

The outgoing US President Donald Trump faces possible expulsion from the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Union president Gabrielle Carteris has accused him of inciting the protests that led to the 6 January storming of the Capitol in Washington. DC.
"Donald Trump attacked the values this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," Carteris said. "There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."
According to Carteris, she is seeking Trump's expulsion from the organisation, and the charges against him will now go to the guild's disciplinary committee for a hearing.
Trump has been a SAG member since 1989: he produced The Apprentice show between 2004 and 2015. He's also - having been something of a celebrity even before he ran for election as a businessman and the owner of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan - enjoyed various cameo appearances in films and shows, the most famous being Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sex and the City.
Online users have actually lobbied to have Trump's cameo from Home Alone 2 removed or replaced, which has met with support from the film's main star, child star Macaulay Culkin.
