Register
09:39 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

    FBI Nabs NYC Court Worker After He Allegedly Calls for 'Public Execution' of Nancy Pelosi

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107440/84/1074408435_0:106:2048:1258_1200x675_80_0_0_a411143769a1d84d826f0f5d441404e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081823080-fbi-nabs-nyc-court-worker-after-he-allegedly-calls-for-public-execution-of-nancy-pelosi/

    On Tuesday, a criminal complaint in a US District Court in Brooklyn claimed that on 8 January, Brendan Hunt posted a clip on the video-sharing site Bitchute, titled "Kill your senators". This came two days after Trump supporters besieged the Capitol in Washington, in a bid to disrupt congressional certification of the presidential election results.

    The FBI has detained a New York court worker for allegedly making death threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other prominent Democratic lawmakers.

    The suspect was identified as Brendan Hunt from Queens, who works for the Office of Court Administration, and who is also a part-time actor and filmmaker.

    Brendan Hunt
    © Photo : Brendan Hunt
    Brendan Hunt

    The 37-year-old is accused of using his Facebook account to call for a crackdown on Pelosi, Schumer, and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

    "Trump, we want actual revenge on Democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of Pelosi, AOC, Schumer, etc. And if you don't do it, the citizenry will", Hunt ostensibly wrote on his Facebook, according to a criminal complaint in a US District Court in Brooklyn. 

    He also noted that "we're not voting in another rigged election", adding, "start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and let's take America back!", posts that apparently have since been deleted.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    Hunt also faces charges of posting an 88-second clip on the video-sharing website Bitchute, titled "Kill your senators" and which appears to have since been taken down. The footage was posted on 8 January, two days after Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC to try to prevent Congress from certifying the 3 November US presidential election results.

    The FBI claimed that in the footage, the court worker urges Trump supporters to take up arms and return to the US Capitol during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.  

    "We need to go back to the US Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherf**ers. Put some bullets in their f**king heads. If anybody has a gun, give me it, I'll go there myself and shoot them and kill them", Hunt was allegedly seen saying in the video.

    In another video that is still reportedly available, Hunt accused Pelosi of "doing an actual military coup", and touting Trump supporters as "patriots".

    "They're coming for all of us, bro. It's 1776 time", the 37-year-old was heard saying, in an apparent nod to the American Revolution.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington 13 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    FBI Probes Claims That Capitol Rioter Tried to Sell Laptop Snatched From Pelosi's Office to Russia
    Hunt, who reportedly did not take part in the storming of the US Capitol earlier this month, was expected to appear in a federal court in Brooklyn later on Tuesday.

    The FBI has made dozens of arrests since the 6 January Capitol riots claimed the lives of at least five people. US authorities also detained a Chicago man last week, accusing him of making threats pertaining to Biden's inauguration on 20 January.

    Related:

    Here We Go Again: Hillary Clinton, Pelosi Allege Trump Orchestrated Capitol Riot on Putin's Orders
    Capitol Rioter Accused of Stealing Laptop From Pelosi's Office Arrested, Reports Say
    Dozens of Armed Protesters Rallying for Second Amendment Near Capitol Building in Richmond
    Tags:
    crackdown, Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, democrats, detention, FBI, New York, Washington, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse