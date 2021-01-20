Trump Reportedly Grants Clemency to Rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black

US President Donald Trump has pardoned American rappers Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) and Kodak Black (Bill Kahan Kapri) on the last day of his presidency, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
He also reportedly granted clemency to ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was convicted on 24 federal felony counts, including mail fraud and racketeering, and sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013.
Trump earlier issued a wave of presidential pardons for the ex-members of his team, including his former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and political consultant Roger Stone.
At the same time, media suggested that he is planning to pardon his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was arrested last year over wire fraud and money laundering accusations for his "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign. He is pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail expecting to face trial in May 2021.
