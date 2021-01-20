Trump to Pardon Ex-WH Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in Last Hours of His Presidency - Report

Earlier media reports suggested that following a series of clemencies Trump has granted recently, he could also pardon Bannon, who played a key role in Trump’s successful election bid in 2016 and became a chief adviser to the president. He was fired after a tumultuous eight months in the role.

President Donald Trump has told people that he intends to pardon his former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his tenure at the White House, CNN reported on Tuesday night citing unnamed officials.

The reported move comes a few days after media reports that POTUS Trump is considering including Bannon in two waves of pardons before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on 20 January.

In August 2020, Bannon was arrested and found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after raising donations from a non-profit organisation to fund building a wall across the US border with Mexico.

The ex-White House chief strategist pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail expecting to face trial in May 2021.

Aside from Bannon, the US Justice Department lodged wire fraud charges against three other individuals, including US Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Sarasota-based Andrew Badolato, and Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration Timothy Shea. All of them face up to 20 years in prison should they be found guilty.

The Justice Department insisted that the "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign, which seeks to raise money to build a wall on the US border with Mexico akin to the one being pursued by President Donald Trump, was a major scam that defrauded hundreds of thousands of people.

According to the department, the four men used the $25 million raised for the cause in a manner that was "inconsistent with public representations".

US President Donald Trump reacted to the news of his former aide's arrest by stating that he had long stopped working with Bannon and distanced himself from the "We Build The Wall" project.

"I feel very badly. I haven't been dealing with him for a very long period of time. Don't know anything about the project at all. It's a very sad thing by Mr Bannon. It was something I very much thought was inappropriate to be doing", POTUS said.