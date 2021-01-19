Register
22:54 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of New York state's Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on December 14, 2020.

    NY Governor Threatens Lawsuit if Biden’s COVID-19 Relief Bill Doesn’t Patch State’s $15B Budget Hole

    © AFP 2020 / HANS PENNINK
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (275)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081807680_0:0:2956:1663_1200x675_80_0_0_cb6dd534fa747c1140741832caa887ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101191081819118-ny-governor-threatens-lawsuit-if-bidens-covid-19-relief-bill-doesnt-patch-states-15b-budget-hole/

    With the loss of taxes due to COVID-19-related closures and a massive increase in state service programs, the New York state government has projected a $59 billion budget shortfall by 2022.

    During a budget presentation in the state capital of Albany on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to sue the incoming Biden administration if it fails to deliver on COVID-19 pandemic aid.

    “If Washington doesn’t provide New York state with our $15 billion fair share, we will pursue litigation,” Cuomo said, according to the New York Post. “The legal crisis is legally and ethically Washington’s liability. President Trump is gone. But the damage to New York remains. The COVID assault on New York state in the spring was due to federal negligence.”

    The New York Times later reported that Cuomo’s office clarified he was referring to “continuing legal efforts to overturn the cap on state and local income tax deductions,” which federal courts have already rejected and Cuomo’s administration is in the process of appealing.

    “This budget is really the economic reconciliation of the COVID crisis, the cost of the COVID crisis,” Cuomo said. “The new federal government didn’t cause the damage, but they are legally, ethically, and politically responsible for correcting it.”

    If Biden doesn’t deliver, the Democratic governor said stiff cuts to social services await. Even if the Empire State got just $6 billion of the $15 billion Cuomo cited, it would require a $2 billion cut from school funding, $600 million cut from Medicaid, and 5% across-the-board cuts for local governments, including the Big Apple. Tax hikes on the wealthy would also await, he said.

    US President-elect Biden’s proposed $1.12 trillion “American Rescue” relief package, a complement to the smaller relief measures, includes a recent appropriations bill passed by Congress late last month, which earmarks some $350 billion in financial relief for state and local governments - $6 billion of which would go to New York.

    When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, New York City was the epicenter of the outbreak, suffering roughly 10% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases but 20% of its deaths in March, April, and May, as hospitals overflowed and makeshift morgues were set up on the streets outside.

    However, the recent situation in the US is much darker than even those days: in just five weeks, 100,000 Americans have died from the highly infectious respiratory virus, bringing the total close to 400,000 dead since the first case was detected in early 2020. Nationwide, the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases was over 221,000 on Saturday, and the same metric for deaths was 3,344 per day, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Cuomo has sparred with New York’s most famous resident, US President Donald Trump, many times since Trump took office in 2017, but in one particularly nasty exchange in November 2020, Trump said that New York would be left out of a national COVID-19 vaccine rollout because of Cuomo’s objections to the government’s vetting process.

    "Millions of doses will soon be going out the door," Trump said in a November 13 speech at the White House Rose Garden. “As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exception of places like New York state where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say - I don't think it's good politically, I think it's very bad from a health standpoint - but he wants to take his time with the vaccine. He doesn't trust where the vaccine is coming from ... We won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so."

    “We can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately," Trump added. “The governor will let us know when he’s ready."
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (275)

    Related:

    Los Angeles County Lifts Cap on Cremation to Cope With Backlog of Corpses Amid COVID-19 Surge
    Majority of Americans Believe COVID-19 Pandemic is Out of Control, Survey Finds
    Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response, Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin
    Tags:
    Lawsuit, Joe Biden, budget, COVID-19, New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse